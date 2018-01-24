Eli Cain hits winning jumper with 7 seconds left to lift DePaul past Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Eli Cain scored a season-high 27 points and hit the game-winner with 7.3 seconds on the clock as DePaul battled past Georgetown 74-73 in a thriller Wednesday night, winning on the last possession for the second season in a row.

Marcus Derrickson sank a pair from the line to lift Georgetown into a 70-70 tie, then nailed a 3-pointer to put the Hoyas ahead 73-72 with 50 seconds remaining.

Max Strus missed a 3 for DePaul, but the Blue Demons controlled the rebound and worked the clock down to 7.3 seconds when Cain hit his winning jumper.

Jagan Mosely drove for the last shot for Georgetown, but his jumper didn’t fall and DePaul’s Marin Maric wrapped up the rebound.

DePaul coach Dave Leitao applauds during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young) ORG XMIT: JEY118

Strus finished with 19 points for DePaul (9-11, 2-6 Big East), and Paul Reed added 11 with nine rebounds.

Derrickson led the Hoyas (13-7, 3-6) with 23 points, Jamorko Pickett added 19 with eight boards and Mosely scored 10.