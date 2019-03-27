Elimination lurks, but Blackhawks still dream of playoffs

SAN JOSE, Calif. — There’s no point in bailing now, not after all the work the Blackhawks did to give themselves a shot at the playoffs. There’s minimal chance after their crash the last two weeks, but they intend to see how much chaos they can cause and try to beat their long odds.

“Oh yeah, of course,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “We’ll play right to the end… We’ve just gotta find a way to put some points on the board. That’s all we can do.”

The Hawks are not mathematically eliminated, but that’s pretty much the best thing anyone can say about their pursuit. Even sweeping the last six games wouldn’t be enough without significant help.

Their last, last, last reasonable chance came Tuesday at the Coyotes, and their offense let them down again in a 1-0 loss that left them five points out with six games left. The Coyotes and Avalanche were tied for the second wild card at 81 points heading into the Avalanche’s game against the Golden Knights late Wednesday.

Jonathan Toews and the Blackhawks are all but eliminated from the wild-card race. | Ross D. Franklin/AP

Final elimination lurks for the Hawks as they get ready to visit the playoff-bound Sharks on Thursday, and it hasn’t been a fun matchup for them. San Jose put up 12 total goals in the first two meetings.

A loss to the Sharks would assure the Hawks of being at least seven points out going into their Saturday game at the Kings, because the Avalanche and Coyotes play Friday. The Wild are a concern, too, at 79 points.

If the Hawks can stay alive for the rest of the week, a brutal four-game finish awaits them with home games against the Jets (No. 3 in the Western Conference), Blues (No. 5), and Stars (No. 7), then a season finale at the Predators (No. 4).

But they’re still going for it.

“Yeah, why not?” goaltender Corey Crawford said.

That was basically the Hawks’ rallying cry when their season started to turn, and it stopped sounding absurd when they went on a seven-game winning streak to pull into the second-wild card slot Feb. 20.

That surge is why this has felt more like a failure than an admirable fight as the Hawks have come up short in the final weeks of the season. Merely getting here would’ve been a nice thought for the Hawks when they were 9-18-5 in December, but they thought they were past moral victories.

They were in position to run away with the race a month ago, but have gone 7-7-1 since. It was theirs to take, too, considering no one else in the mix was overwhelming. The Coyotes and Avalanche were the best at 9-5-2 during that stretch.

The Hawks have played better lately, but it’s too late in the season for good efforts to mean anything if they don’t result in points.

“We’ve just gotta just keep getting better,” Colliton said. “I think we’ve made some strides and we’ve found a way to win some of these games, but not enough.”

The Hawk’s biggest problems have been on special teams. They have been bottom-10 in power-play conversions and penalty kills the last 15 games.

The power-play woes are especially troubling after that unit was the most dangerous in the NHL for a long stretch. They are four for their last 36, which is hard to fathom with a group that has Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat.

But every team slumps eventually. It’s bad timing for the Hawks, but they’d be able to weather it if they hadn’t started out so poorly. Colliton opened 3-12-2, and if the Hawks had flipped even three or four of those losses they’d be having a much different conversation now.