Eloy Jimenenz says White Sox are ‘going to win a lot of World Series’

Most 21-year-old baseball prospects are just grinding away in the hopes to be called up to the majors. White Sox phenom Eloy Jimenez is already making predictions as to what will happen when he gets there.

Jimenez, who came over from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana deal, sat down with Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports and exhibited all the confidence in the world from a guy whose minor-league slash line last season was .312/.379/.568.

Asked if he was happy to come to the White Sox, Jimenez said: “When they first called me, I was kind of sad. But, at the same time, I was happy that it’s an opportunity in my career to be in the majors faster.”

Though the White Sox want to be patient with their slew of prospects, Jimenez is hoping he’ll be in the majors right from the start of this season — or at least the middle.

The confident outfielder also had a bold prediction for the young White Sox.

“I talked with Zack [Collins] one day in Double-A,” Jimenez told NBC Sports-Chicago. “I told him, ‘When we figure it out and get together in the big leagues, I know we’re going to be awesome. We’re going to win a lot of World Series.'”