Eloy Jimenez batting fifth, playing left field in White Sox opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jimenez will make his major league debut, Carlos Rodon will make his first Opening Day start, and White Sox newcomer James McCann will catch him when the Sox take on the Kansas City Royals Thursday (3:15, NBCSCH, 720-AM) at Kauffman Stadium.

In a matchup of AL Central teams that lost 104 (Royals) and 100 games, right-hander Brad Keller will start for the Royals. Weather could be a factor as rain and thunderstorms were expected to move into the area Thursday afternoon. The tarp was rolled on the field at 11:30 a.m.

Jimenez, who signed a $43 million, six-year contract at the end of spring training, is batting fifth in Sox manager Rick Renteria’s lineup.

Leury Garcia CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

Eloy Jimenez LF

Daniel Palka RF

Tim Anderson SS

James McCann C

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Carlos Rodon P

Royals



Whit Merrifield RF

Adalberto Mondesi SS

Alex Gordon LF

Jorge Soler DH

Frank Schwindel 1B

Chris Owings 2B

Hunter Dozier 3B

Martin Maldonado C

Billy Hamilton CF

Brad Keller P