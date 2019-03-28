Eloy Jimenez batting fifth, playing left field in White Sox opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jimenez will make his major league debut, Carlos Rodon will make his first Opening Day start, and White Sox newcomer James McCann will catch him when the Sox take on the Kansas City Royals Thursday (3:15, NBCSCH, 720-AM) at Kauffman Stadium.
In a matchup of AL Central teams that lost 104 (Royals) and 100 games, right-hander Brad Keller will start for the Royals. Weather could be a factor as rain and thunderstorms were expected to move into the area Thursday afternoon. The tarp was rolled on the field at 11:30 a.m.
Jimenez, who signed a $43 million, six-year contract at the end of spring training, is batting fifth in Sox manager Rick Renteria’s lineup.
Leury Garcia CF
Yoan Moncada 3B
Jose Abreu 1B
Yonder Alonso DH
Eloy Jimenez LF
Daniel Palka RF
Tim Anderson SS
James McCann C
Yolmer Sanchez 2B
Carlos Rodon P
Royals
Whit Merrifield RF
Adalberto Mondesi SS
Alex Gordon LF
Jorge Soler DH
Frank Schwindel 1B
Chris Owings 2B
Hunter Dozier 3B
Martin Maldonado C
Billy Hamilton CF
Brad Keller P