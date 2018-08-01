Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease named top White Sox minor leaguers for July

The White Sox honor a top pitcher and position player from their minor league system each month, and for July it happens to be the two key pieces in their trade with the Cubs for left-hander Jose Quintana.

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez, who tore up the International League during a 16-game run in July batting .435/.455/.839 with six homers and 13 RBI for Class AAA Charlotte, and right-hander Dylan Cease, who went 2-0 with a 1.20 ERA over five starts for AA Birmingham, were named Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members.

The Sox acquired Jimenez, Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete last July 13 for Quintana. Jimenez is ranked No. 3 and Cease No. 45 among all prospects by MLB Pipeline.

Jiménez, 21, leads the International League in batting average (.376) and ranks second in on-base percentage (.423) since his promotion from Birmingham on June 21. He’s hitting .337/.386/.601 with 18 homers, 23 doubles and 59 RBI in 80 games between Birmingham and Charlotte this season.

Dylan Cease pitches for the U.S. Team in the ninth inning against the World Team during the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Cease, 22, had 42 strikeouts over 30 innings and five starts in July with Birmingham and is riding a 17-inning scoreless innings streak since July 20. Cease is 11-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 19 starts between Class A Winston-Salem and Birmingham this season.