Eloy Jimenez getting closer to rehab stint, but not this weekend

CLEVELAND — Eloy Jimenez’ minor league rehab stint won’t be this weekend. The rookie left fielder, who suffered a high right ankle sprain April 26, will travel with the team to Toronto for a series this weekend and a determination will be made after the series, manager Rick Renteria said.

A three-day rehab assignment is likely, which means Jimenez’ earliest return to the Sox lineup would be for the series against the Blue Jays at home next weekend.

Jimenez has been taking batting practice and participating in various drills. His running has been limited to the outfield grass, and while he has taken part in some light activity on the bases, he hasn’t run all out yet.

“He’s out there working with D-Bo [outfielders coach Daryl Boston] in the outfield,” Renteria said. “So there’s a lot of stuff going on still, and he’s trying to put himself back on track to return.

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

“He is getting closer. I think we’ll make a decision after this road trip.”

Running to stop the violence

Shortstop Tim Anderson is donating $500 to anti-violence charities for every base he steals this season.

Anderson announced the initiative on Instagram as part of League of Leaders program, a non-profit started in 2017 in honor of the loss of his best friend, Branden Moss.

“With EVERY stolen base I swipe this season, I personally pledge $500 to help steal away from senseless violence within our communities,” Anderson says in the caption for the Instagram post.

The shortstop is also encouraging his fans to join in the generosity by pledging to donate their own amounts for each of his stolen bases.

Notes

Official word from the White Sox about a course of action for left-hander Carlos Rodon’s elbow is not expected until next week.

Rodon landed on the 10-day injured list last Thursday with left elbow inflammation, and the injury appears to be serious with Tommy John surgery being considered.

*Class AAA Charlotte catcher Zack Collins is on the injured list for concusssion protocol. Collins left the Knights game Wednesday after taking a foul tip off his mask.