Eloy Jimenez homers, triples in White Sox victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A day after hitting a go-ahead pinch homer in his first game in 15 days, White Sox prized prospect Eloy Jimenez did even more.

Batting fifth and playing right field in his first spring start, Jimenez homered to right field on 0-1 fastball from left-hander Patrick Corbin. His next time up, he showed that the tendinitis in his left knee which had sidelined him for two weeks is better by dashing to third on a triple. That came on a liner to center field.

Rust? What rust?

“Not really,’’ the 6-4, 220-pound 21-year old, ranked as the No. 4 prospect by Baseball America, said. “I believe in myself. I know I can do this. It doesn’t matter if I stay out two weeks or six months.’’

Eloy Jimenez triples to center field in the fourth inning Sunday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

In the Sox’ 6-5 victory Sunday over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jimenez walked on four pitches his third time up before being removed for a pinch runner. He also handled three fly balls hit to either side in right field without incident.

Jimenez has 68 at-bats above Class A and will start the season at AA Birmingham. Fans’ patience will be tested while he’s there, or at AAA Charlotte.

So will Jimenez’.

“I’m just going to do the things I know I can do and they have to make their decision,’’ he said.

And that’s not all

Jose Abreu hit his second homer and Yoan Moncada hit his first. Yolmer Sanchez (.394) and Matt Davidson each had two singles.

Lopez says he’s ready

Reynaldo Lopez lowered his spring ERA to 0.96 with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, pitching around three hits and two walks while striking out one. Lopez pitched out of jams in the first two innings, which he viewed as good practice for when the real games begin.

“When those situations happen during the season I’ll be prepared,” Lopez said.

Lopez said he felt ready to start the season, which begins in 18 days.

Yes and no

Lefty Robbie Ross struck out two in 1 2/3 innings, his second scoreless relief appearance. Prospect Dane Dunning got clobbered for five runs on five hits, recording only two outs in the seventh.

On deck

Sox at Mariners, Peoria, Dylan Cease vs. Marco Gonzales, 8:40 p.m., Monday, 720-AM. Miguel Gonzalez pitches in a B Game vs. Dodgers at Camelback Ranch (noon CST)