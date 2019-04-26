Eloy Jimenez leaves White Sox game in third inning with leg injury

White Sox rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez (with chain) and Ervin Santana celebrate Jimenez' two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, April 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The White Sox’ rebuild continues to be sidetracked by injuries, with the biggest one of all happening Friday.

Eloy Jimenez left the White Sox’ game against the Tigers with an apparent right leg injury.

In the third inning, Jimenez tried scaling the left field wall to catch Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner’s home run. It appeared he got his right ankle caught in the padding on the wall.

This was Jimenez’s first game back after he returned to his hometown of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to be with his family in the wake of his grandmother’s death.

This season, Jimenez is hitting .231 (18-78) with two doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and six runs scored over 20 games.

