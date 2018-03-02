Eloy Jimenez remains sidelined with tendinitis in knee

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fans waiting to see top prospect Eloy Jimenez play in Cactus League games will continue to wait.

The prized outfielder, ranked as the No. 4 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, hasn’t played since the first game last Friday and will miss more time as he recovers from patella tendinitis in his left knee.

Jimenez is taking an anti-inflammatory that “hopefully that will take effect in the next couple of days,” Renteria said.

“It’s something he can play with, something he can work through. Hopefully we’ll see how he’s progressing over the next couple of days with the medication and get him out there working again.”

Eloy Jimenez. (AP)

Jimenez has taken part in drills in recent days but in a limited capacity. He’ll take at least two days off.

“The next couple of days we’ll lay off him,” Renteria said. “It’s not something that will ultimately limit him in playing, it’s just discomfort that comes with tendinitis. It’s a discomfort that comes with it, it’s a painful experience. But you can work through it, play through it if you calm down the inflammation, if you continue to manage it and play.”

Jimenez entered the opener against the Dodgers in right field and batting once, striking out.

Asked if expects to see Jimenez play again this spring, Renteria said, “I hope so, yes.”