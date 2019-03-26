Eloy Jimenez time starts Opening Day for White Sox

PHOENIX — The White Sox set their roster after a 7-1 exhibition game victory against the Diamondbacks Tuesday at Chase Field, and it includes eight players who’ll experience Opening Day for the first time.

Leading the list? Eloy Jimenez, their prized outfield prospect who will also make his major league debut against the Royals Thursday afternoon in Kansas City. Jimenez was signed to a $43 million, six-year contract last week, the richest deal for a player who hasn’t appeared in a major league game, and he is ready to begin his big league career.

“I can’t wait,” Jimenez said Saturday. “It’s a dream come true.”

In the Sox’ final game of the spring — their second win in as many exhibitions at Chase — Jimenez played left field and flied out twice in two plate appearances before making an early exit along with the other starters. Jimenez batted .243 after a slow start, and has looked more relaxed since signing his deal.

A lot,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Tuesday. “He just feels comfortable. You’re starting to see the things he’s capable of doing in the few days he’s been back.”

Also on an Opening Day roster for the first time: Relief pitchers Ryan Burr, Caleb Frare, Jace Fry and Manny Banuelos, infielder Jose Rondon and outfielders Daniel Palka and Ryan Cordell.

Jay on injured list

As expected, Jon Jay will open the season on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, retroactive to March 25. That opened a spot for Cordell, who batted .244 with a homer, double and triple this spring.

Right-hander Ian Hamilton also opens on the the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 25 with right shoulder inflammation, and outfielder Brandon Guyer, released by the club last week, was re-signed to a minor-league contract.

Opening Day roster

Pitchers: Starters Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Nova; relievers Alex Colome, Kelvin Herrera, Nate Jones, Dylan Covey, Burr, Frare, Fry, Banuelos; outfielders Jimenez, Garcia, Palka, Engel, Cordell; infielders Jose Abreu, Yonder Alonso, Yolmer Sanchez, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Jose Rondon; catchers Welington Castillo, James McCann.

Ervin Santana will stay in Arizona and slide into the fifth starter’s spot when needed in two weeks.

Rodon will start the opener.

Leading off

With Jay likely sidelined, Renteria said he will give some looks to Leury Garcia, who batted .431 this spring, in the leadoff spot. Yoan Moncada, Renteria’s top choice in the leadoff spot last season, hasn’t been used there much this spring but led off Tuesday with Garcia on the bench with Adam Engel in center field. Jimenez will get every day time in left field with Engel, Garcia, Palka and Jay – when he returns – rotating some in the other two outfield spots. Engel, Garcia and Cordell can play center.

“It depends,” Renteria said. “We’ll look at the matchups. I like Leroy in that top slot. He’s done a nice job this spring. He’s been there on purpose to see how it all plays out.”

No walks – again — for Nova

Ivan Nova allowed a solo homer to the D-backs’ Jake Lamb but nothing else in his three innings of work. Nova struck out three strikeouts and finished the spring without walking a batter in 19 innings. Nova starts the Sox’ fourth game, which is the Indians’ home opener Monday.

Thomas joins NBCSCH team

Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas is joining NBC Sports Chicago’s coverage team as a game day studio analyst on “White Sox Pregame Live. Thomas will also make occasional appearances on the network’s weeknight lead-in “Baseball Night in Chicago” program.

The Big Hurt’s first appearance will be Opening Day Thursday. NBCSCH hired Thomas’ former teammate and manager Ozzie Guillen as a pregame and postgame analyst last week.

—