Eloy Jimenez will ‘work hard,’ let chips fall where they may, keep smiling

Eloy Jimenez smiles for the camera after a workout as he head to the White Sox clubhouse with Jose Abreu (right).

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Eloy Jimenez’ smiling face is a constant at White Sox camp. Wherever the No. 3-ranked prospect in baseball goes, he lights up a room.

It won’t be long before Jimenez’ happiness begins to spread around Guaranteed Rate Field and throughout major league clubhouses from coast to coast. Just exactly when remains a good question, although the smart money is on the Sox waiting to make Jimenez a major leaguer in late April.

Which is what decisions like the Jimenez decision is based on — smart money, unfair as it might seem. By holding him back for 20 more days in the minors, the Sox will get seven years of contract control instead of six. It’s something of a raw deal for players and fans, but because of the collective bargaining agreement, Jimenez faces the same fate Kris Bryant, Ronald Acuna Jr. and George Springer dealt with in the past and the same one the Blue Jays’ top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is facing now.

Jimenez is not voicing objections, as he and his agent did late last season when he proclaimed he was “beyond ready” for the majors but didn’t receive a callup after manhandling Class AAA pitching.

“I’m going to work hard, I’m going to play hard to break with the team,” he said Wednesday, echoing the sentiments he shared during the winter. “But it’s not my decision. All I can control is play hard, and they have the other part.”

Meanwhile, Jimenez goes about his work as if nothing bothers him. Told it’s evident for all to see, all of the time, he beams.

“It is my personality all the time,” he said. “I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Jimenez is in left field and batting sixth for the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Reds Wednesday at Camelback Ranch (2:05 CT). That’s two notches lower in the lineup than where he batted his first two games, which resulted in two strikeouts and one infield hit.

“Feel really good,” he said. “A little off on my timing but I feel great other than that. It’s normal. I know I am going to get there.”

Jimenez improved his diet and worked out in the offseason with hopes of avoiding the injury bug that got him during his first Sox camp last year.

“My body is in shape, I feel better than last year,” he said. “I feel lighter, I can run better. I feel great.”

Here is the Sox lineup vs. the Reds:

Jon Jay CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Yonder Alonso DH

Welington Castillo C

Nicky Delmonico 1B

Eloy Jimenez LF

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Jose Rondon SS

Blake Rutherford RF

Reynaldo Lopez P