Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada combine for six hits, White Sox beat LA

White Sox 5, Dodgers 1

Eloy!

Eloy Jimenez, back on the major league side after signing a big contract in the morning, hit his second homer of the spring reached base all four times he batted for the White Sox Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Our Manny

Eloy Jimenez singles his second time at bat Saturday. Jimenez was 3 for 3 with a homer and walk. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Left-hander Manny Banuelos has pitched well enough with low-90s mph velocity to win a job in the starting rotation, but there might not be a spot if struggling Lucas Giolito is allowed to work through his problems in the majors and if Ervin Santana is awarded the fifth-starter spot, which won’t be needed till April 10. After allowing a leadoff homer by Chris Taylor in the first inning, Banuelos gave up one more hit, walked two and finished with his third strikeout. In 19 innings covering a team high 16 starts, Banuelos had a 4.26 ERA with 17 strikeouts and eight walks. At the least, he should make the team as a long reliever.

Moncada’s spring a smashing success

Yoan Moncada ripped two doubles and homered for the third time and takes these numbers into the last three games of the spring: A .356/.482/689 hitting line with three homers, four doubles, a triple and team-high 11 walks. He ranks among Cactus League leaders on on-base percentage, walks and OPS (1.171). Moncada was in the leadoff spot, where he spent much of last season but hasn’t been used this spring.

O-fer Abreu, Anderson

Jose Abreu, who has looked ready for the regular season for a couple weeks, took five at-bats and didn’t get a hit, striking out three times. Tim Anderson (0-for-4 with a strikeout) saw his average fall to .288.

More relief

The bullpen has been better of late. Four pitchers vying for jobs made scoreless contributions: Dylan Covey (two innings), Ryan Burr, lefty Caleb Frare and Jose Ruiz.

On deck

Indians at Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 720-AM, Shane Bieber vs. Zach Thompson. Reynaldo Lopez starts in a minor league game.