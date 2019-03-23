Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada combine for six hits, White Sox beat LA
White Sox 5, Dodgers 1
Eloy!
Eloy Jimenez, back on the major league side after signing a big contract in the morning, hit his second homer of the spring reached base all four times he batted for the White Sox Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.
Our Manny
Left-hander Manny Banuelos has pitched well enough with low-90s mph velocity to win a job in the starting rotation, but there might not be a spot if struggling Lucas Giolito is allowed to work through his problems in the majors and if Ervin Santana is awarded the fifth-starter spot, which won’t be needed till April 10. After allowing a leadoff homer by Chris Taylor in the first inning, Banuelos gave up one more hit, walked two and finished with his third strikeout. In 19 innings covering a team high 16 starts, Banuelos had a 4.26 ERA with 17 strikeouts and eight walks. At the least, he should make the team as a long reliever.
Moncada’s spring a smashing success
Yoan Moncada ripped two doubles and homered for the third time and takes these numbers into the last three games of the spring: A .356/.482/689 hitting line with three homers, four doubles, a triple and team-high 11 walks. He ranks among Cactus League leaders on on-base percentage, walks and OPS (1.171). Moncada was in the leadoff spot, where he spent much of last season but hasn’t been used this spring.
O-fer Abreu, Anderson
Jose Abreu, who has looked ready for the regular season for a couple weeks, took five at-bats and didn’t get a hit, striking out three times. Tim Anderson (0-for-4 with a strikeout) saw his average fall to .288.
More relief
The bullpen has been better of late. Four pitchers vying for jobs made scoreless contributions: Dylan Covey (two innings), Ryan Burr, lefty Caleb Frare and Jose Ruiz.
On deck
Indians at Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m., NBCSCH, 720-AM, Shane Bieber vs. Zach Thompson. Reynaldo Lopez starts in a minor league game.