Eloy Jimenez, Zack Collins get first homers; White Sox drop pair

Indians 11, White Sox 0

Padres 7, White Sox 4

Losses mounting

The Sox fell to 3-8-2 but top prospect Eloy Jimenez, 2-for-14 going in, homered for the first time this spring, to right center, and made a diving catch in left field against the Manny Machado-less Padres in Glendale, Arizona. And Dylan Cease hit 98 mph with ease and looked fine in his first start, albeit a one-inning, 14-pitch outing, against the Indians in Goodyear. Cease threw 15 or so extra pitches in the bullpen as the Sox ease the 2018 minor league pitcher of the year into the season.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada takes a pitch against the Indians' Adam Plutko during the first inning Tuesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

What about the pitching?

Against the Padres, Juan Minaya (22.09) had another poor outing while Carson Fulmer (9.00) had perhaps his best one with four strikeouts in two innings (one run).

Lucas Giolito threw too many pitches (64, 36 for strikes) and gave up three runs on five hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings.

“A lot of good things from today, a lot of things I need to continue to work on,” Giolito (7.71 ERA). “Just pulled too many pitches.”

This and that

Top catching prospect Zack Collins (.364) hit his first homer … Tim Anderson (1.369 OPS) had two hits including his fifth extra-base hit, a double …Yoan Moncada struck out for the eighth and ninth times but singled and is batting .389 with a .476 on-base in 21 plate appearances.

The quotes

Jimenez: “I knew (the homer) was coming because I’ve gotten closer with my timing. As soon as I hit the ball I knew it would leave the park. It feels good to get the first one out of the way.”

Cease: “Command wasn’t great but my body felt good and the ball felt good coming out of my hand, so it was a good first step.”

On deck

Off day.