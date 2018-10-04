Embarrassing loss to Bucks was a reminder of the issues this Bulls roster has

Fred Hoiberg doesn’t do angry well.

Makes sense because the Bulls coach doesn’t flash that emotion very often.

Not the case after the embarrassing preseason loss in Milwaukee on Wednesday, as Hoiberg watched his starters sink into an “I gotta get mine’’ selfish offensive mentality, while getting completely dissected on the defensive end of the ball and the glass.

“We lost [the rebound margin by 21], so that says it all,’’ Hoiberg said.

It definitely said something.

That’s why the Thursday schedule for a light practice was ripped up, with Hoiberg opting to go old school, keeping his foot on the gas pedal on Day 10 of camp.

“Luckily it’s just preseason,’’ key reserve Bobby Portis said. “It doesn’t count on our record, but moving forward we can use this as a lesson learned for the regular season, and not have games like this anymore.’’

Yes, Portis was 100 percent right – it didn’t count – but what it did show was just how much work the Bulls have left with the regular season less than two weeks away and a priority list of concerns.

1. As bad as advertised – The Bulls defense was a worry even before the players stepped onto the floor of the Advocate Center for the start of camp.

In the preseason opener against New Orleans it was tolerable, but against the Bucks the new switching-heavy defense was exposed over and over again, evident by the 32 points allowed in the first quarter, followed by 31 in the second stanza.

“You’ve got to communicate, you’ve got to talk,’’ Hoiberg said of the defensive miscues and even calling that side of the ball “awful.’’ “When we do that we’re pretty good. But we’ve got to find a way to fight through those adverse situations and we didn’t do that.’’

If there was some light in the tunnel it was that they just started installing the nuts and bolts of the switching mentality this week, so there will be bad moments for a team that is expected to be defensively challenged this season anyway.

“We tried it the other night against New Orleans and had some good possessions, some not so good,’’ Hoiberg said. “[Wednesday] they were getting behind us on the roll and our behind-the-switch defense needs to improve.’’

2. Veteran option? – Will the real Jabari Parker please stand up.

That had to be on the minds of many at the practice facility on Thursday, after Parker was solid in the opener, scoring 15 points in 25 minutes while playing facilitator at the same time. Against the Bucks? Much different.

Maybe it was the emotion of wanting to prove something to his former team, but Parker finished 1-for-12 for two points in 19 minutes and was a mess defensively.

“Another couple of games [left in the preseason],’’ Parker said. “I just got to make up and learn from it.’’

The concern when Parker was added was how would he play with his new teammates knowing there’s already a core three of Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen? Very little has been answered on that front through two games.

3. Portis and then who? – Portis is going to get his, evident once again in Milwaukee when the reserve put up 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting, but how much help is the Bulls bench actually going to be this season.

Cameron Payne is still inconsistent, rookie Wendell Carter had a few moments, while rookie Chandler Hutchinson looked completely overwhelmed by the Bucks.

Once Denzel Valentine (ankle) gets back there should be a bit more stability, but the depth of this roster is still unproven.