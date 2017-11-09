‘Embarrassing’ start dooms Blackhawks to another loss in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Despite a first period that Patrick Sharp deemed “embarrassing,” despite getting overrun in transition time and again, despite a 5-on-5 goal drought that had extended past three full games worth of hockey, the Blackhawks somehow found themselves in Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers late in the second period.

Connor Murphy had finally, mercifully, ended the Hawks’ 5-on-5 goal drought at 186 minutes, 55 seconds, with his first goal in a Hawks uniform to cut the Flyers’ lead to two goals. And the Hawks were gifted a whopping 1:44 of 5-on-3 power play when Ivan Provorov sent the puck over the glass shorthanded.

A minute and 44 seconds later, the momentum was gone. So was any real chance of the Hawks rallying for an improbable victory. A 3-1 loss dropped the Hawks to .500 on the season at 7-7-2. It was the Hawks’ 14th straight regular-season loss in Philadelphia, with their last win (not counting the 2010 Stanley Cup Final, of course) coming 21 years ago to the date.

After three days off, the Hawks somehow looked sluggish to open the game. Patrick Sharp’s pass to Duncan Keith ticked off a leaping linesman’s skate, and Jan Rutta found himself on the wrong side of the ice, leaving Claude Giroux wide open in the left circle for a one-timer feed from Jake Voracek. Later in the period, Voracek got off a one-timer of his own from the right circle for a 2-0 Flyers lead.

The Flyers' Jakub Voracek and the Blackhawks' Duncan Keith race for the puck during the second period Thursday night. (AP Photo)

The Flyers made it 3-0 just 3:51 into the second period off the rush, as Sean Couturier capped a nice bit of passing from Giroux and Voracek to make it 3-0. All three goals came from the Flyers’ dynamic first line, which has combined for 23 goals this season. As for the Hawks’ much-touted old-school top line of Sharp, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, it lasted less than a period, with Brandon Saad replacing Sharp late in the first.

Murphy’s goal at 16:13 of the second period gave the Hawks some life. Besides snapping their lengthy 5-on-5 goal drought, it was the Hawks’ first goal from a defenseman since the third game of the season. But the squandered 5-on-3 doomed the Hawks, who actually carried the play after falling behind 3-0, but were unable to climb out of the hole, as Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott held firm.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com