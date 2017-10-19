Enrique Hernandez clubs 3 HRs as Dodgers eliminate Cubs in 11-1 rout

Theo Epstein’s 2004 Red Sox remain the only answer to their personal trivia question in baseball comeback history, for at least another year.

Epstein’s Cubs, on the other hand, were still looking for answers to the Dodgers pitching staff as they carried a handful of personnel questions into the offseason Thursday night – eliminated from the National League Championship Series with a 11-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 5 at Wrigley Field.

After falling behind three games to none in the series Tuesday night, the Cubs settled for a nail-biter victory to stay alive Wednesday before Clayton Kershaw’s powerful pitching and Enrique Hernandez’s shocking power hitting on Thursday ended their season – three victories short of joining the ’04 Red Sox as the only teams to come back from 3-0 in a best-of-seven series.

Hernandez hit three home runs off three different Cubs pitchers, including a third-inning grand slam.

The Dodgers celebrate Hernandez's third-inning grand slam that put them ahead 7-0 in Thursday's Game 5 of the NLCS.

The Dodgers open their first World Series since 1988 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, awaiting the Astros-Yankees winner from the American League.

The Cubs proceed to an offseason that promises a deep search for pitching – but still carrying big expectations toward 2018.

“We’re in the process of being a dynasty, man,” said center fielder Albert Almora Jr., the Cubs’ leadoff man the last two nights. “It’s pretty simple. We’re here to win a lot of championships.”

The Cubs have built those kinds of expectations with a six-year restructuring of the organization that has resulted in three consecutive postseasons for the first time in more than a century – including three consecutive appearances in the NLCS, with a World Series title sandwiched in the middle.

“I am not displeased,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I think we did OK this year. I mean, based on the way we started to where we [finished]. Three trips to this neck of the woods, it doesn’t happen often.”

The Cubs stumbled to the All-Star break 5 1/2 games out of first place, with a losing record, but overcame their World Series hangover to finish with the best record in the National League in the second half.

The Cubs have played more postseason games the last three years (36) than any other team. The Dodgers (24) are second in that span.

They’ve also won more than anyone else in the three years – 19 victories, winning six of eight playoff rounds in that stretch.

Cubs team president Epstein, the general manager of those 2004 Red Sox, pointed out the Cubs’ bullpen problems with walks during the season and postseason – and vowed to address it over the winter.

And he noted that the team’s hitting struggles during the postseason had a lot to do with the likes of opposing pitchers Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw – who throttled the Cubs for six innings on Thursday with the exception of a solo home run by Kris Bryant in the fourth.

“But there’s little things we can do,” Epstein said. “We’ve got to take responsibility to see if going forward we can tweak things to become a little harder to pitch to, a little bit more consistent putting the ball in play.

But we’ve been a really successful postseason club,” he added. “Some of the slings and arrows at different guys – whether it’s Joe or our offense or our bullpen – the sum is pretty good.”

Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who is being counted upon to fill rotation needs next year with the anticipated departures of Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, couldn’t get an out in the third inning on Thursday – leaving the bases loaded for Hector Rondon.

Four pitches later, Hernandez hit the grand slam – his second homer – for a 7-0 lead.

And the clock was starting on next year.

“We’re young, and we’re no longer inexperienced,” Maddon said. “We’ve been young and inexperienced. Now we’re just young. So that’s kind of nice.

“And actually the young is going to become veteran moving forward.”

