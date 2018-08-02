Patriots to sign WR Eric Decker to one-year contract: report

Free agent wide receiver Eric Decker will sign a one-year contract with the Patriots, reports NFL Network. This will be Decker’s fourth NFL team after he spent the 2017 season as a member of the Titans.

Decker, 31, worked out for the Patriots on Monday and spent the past few days negotiating with the team on a deal. New England needed help at wideout with Kenny Britt and Malcolm Mitchell dealing with injuries and Julian Edelman suspended for the first four games of the season. The team also lost Danny Amendola to the Dolphins in free agency.

It’s been a couple years since Decker was producing at a high level. From 2012-15 with the Broncos and Jets, the receiver averaged 82 catches for 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns per season. He never made a Pro Bowl, but proved to be a reliable target, first for Peyton Manning in Denver, then for far less talented passers in New York.

Injuries limited Decker to just three games in 2016, but he rebounded last season to record 54 catches for 563 yards in 16 games with Tennessee. However, he started just half of those contests and caught just one touchdown, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2010.