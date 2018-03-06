Blackhawks sign Erik Gustafsson to 2-year contract extension

The Chicago Blackhawks signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2019-20 season with a $1.2 million cap hit, according to NHL Network.

A one-year contract extension for minor league forward Tyler Sikura, the brother of top prospect Dylan Sikura, was also announced.

Gustafsson has bounced between the AHL and NHL over the past few seasons after signing with the Blackhawks as an undrafted free agent. He was promoted to the big leagues this season after recording 17 points in 25 games with the Rockford IceHogs, which earned him AHL All-Star honors before arriving in Chicago.

Over the past three seasons, he’s put up 19 points in 60 NHL games, but he’s almost made notable miscues in his own end, the most well-known coming in the 2016 playoffs against the Blues.

Erik Gustafsson will be back with the Blackhawks for another two seasons. | Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Blackhawks already had six defensemen under contract for the 2018-19 season, so Gustafsson adds to their depth without doing much damage to their salary cap books. The team can bury up to $1.025 million of that cap hit by assigning him to the AHL, in which case he would simply eat up $175,000 in salary cap space. That’s not much under a salary cap that’s likely to go up from $75 million.