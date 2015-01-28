Ernie Banks statue draws fans to Daley Plaza

Now the Picasso knows what true love looks like.

The Ernie Banks statue, dwarfed by Daley Plaza’s permanent hunk of metal, drew a steady stream of adoring fans Wednesday morning.

Usually situated outside Wrigley Field, the statue had been removed for refurbishing. It will be on display in the plaza through Saturday to honor Banks, who died Friday at age 83.

The sight of Mr. Cub’s glorious grin drew smiles from passersby of all ages — and sporting preferences.

“I grew up on the South Side, but I’ve always been an Ernie Banks fan because he transcends baseball,” said Gene Monahan, 64. “He was a classy guy. He’s what sport was and should be about.”

Or as Vincent Smith put it — echoing the thoughts of so many cellphone-wielding visitors to the plaza: “The greatest Cub who ever lived.”