01/28/2015, 09:33am

Ernie Banks statue draws fans to Daley Plaza

By Stefano Esposito
Now the Picasso knows what true love looks like.

The Ernie Banks statue, dwarfed by Daley Plaza’s permanent hunk of metal, drew a steady stream of adoring fans Wednesday morning.

Usually situated outside Wrigley Field, the statue had been removed for refurbishing. It will be on display in the plaza through Saturday to honor Banks, who died Friday at age 83.

The sight of Mr. Cub’s glorious grin drew smiles from passersby of all ages — and sporting preferences.

“I grew up on the South Side, but I’ve always been an Ernie Banks fan because he transcends baseball,” said Gene Monahan, 64. “He was a classy guy. He’s what sport was and should be about.”

Or as Vincent Smith put it — echoing the thoughts of so many cellphone-wielding visitors to the plaza: “The greatest Cub who ever lived.”

Ronnie "Woo Woo" Wickers entertains the crowd at Daley Plaza. | Al Podgorski/Sun-Times Media

The Picasso is sharing Daley Plaza with a statue of "Mr Cub," Ernie Banks, through Saturday. Banks died Friday at age 83. | Al Podgorski / Sun-Times Media

A steady steam of Chicagoans with cell phones came out to take a photo and remember "Mr Cub," Ernie Banks. His statue will be on display in Daley Plaza through Saturday. | Al Podgorski / Sun-Times Media

They still come out to see Ernie. Plenty of people are making a trip to Daley Plaza to take a picture of the statue of "Mr Cub," Ernie Banks. It will be on display at the plaza through Saturday. | Al Podgorski / Sun-Times Media

