Ervin Santana to start slowly, but surely for White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Sox also made official the signing of veteran right-hander Ervin Santana to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training Saturday, although it remained unclear whether the two-time All-Star will be ready by Opening Day.

Santana, who will be the ninth-highest paid Sox and second-highest starting pitcher behind Ivan Nova ($9.2 million) at $4.3 million if he makes the major league roster, was 16-8 with a 3.28 ERA over 211 innings in 2017 for the Twins. But he missed most of last season with a middle finger injury, and as of his first day with the club Saturday was behind other pitchers.

“I threw my second bullpen today, so everything is getting better,” Santana said. “I take it one day at a time and see what happens.”

The Sox will have a better handle on Santana’s status after a couple of weeks, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“We’ll see. It’s Day 1 today,” Hahn said. “We’ll have a better answer on that around March 10 or so.”

Santana’s velocity was down a tick or two, in the low 90s, last season but it’s reasonable to assume his finger was a factor, he said.

“It was difficult because when you have finger issues you’re not going to be able to hold the grip the way you want to and throw the ball the way you wanted to,” Santana said. “So it was frustrating.”

Santana was assigned the open locker next to Jon Jay and Yonder Alonso, the one presumably being held open for free agent Manny Machado, who chose the Padres over the Sox and signed with the Padres Friday.

This and that

Outfielder Preston Tucker, 28, was signed to a minor league contract with an invite to camp. Tucker is a career .222 hitter with 23 home runs in 243 games with the Astros, Braves and Reds.

Upcoming probables

Sunday: White Sox (Bernando Flores) at Padres (Jacob Nix)

Monday: White Sox (Manny Banuelos) at Giants (Derek Holland)