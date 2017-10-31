ESPN to release 30 for 30 podcast on Wrigley Field lights

ESPN announced Tuesday that it will feature an episode on Wrigley Field’s controversial lights in its 30 for 30 Podcast lineup.

ESPN plans to release five new 30 for 30 Podcasts every Tuesday for the next five weeks starting Nov. 7. The podcast about Wrigley’s lights will be the third episode to debut and is expected to be released on Nov. 21.

When the Cubs first pitched the idea of bringing lights so the team could host night games, there was a lot of push back from the city. It took six years of arguing to convince the city to allow Wrigley Field, which had been the only major league baseball park where night games could not be played for years, to host night games. But after it all, Wrigley Field was lit after dark for the first time on Aug. 8, 1988.

The feature will interview various people who witnessed or were affected by the implementation of lights including former Cubs starting pitcher Rick Sutcliffe, Murphy’s Bleachers Bar owner Beth Murphy and Congressman Mike Quigley, D-Ill., who is a lifelong Cubs fan who was living in Wrigleyville in the early 1980s when the Cubs first proposed adding lights.

The Cubs fought with the city for six years before they were allowed to implement lights at Wrigley Field. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

