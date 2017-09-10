ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after second wind of controversial tweets

The ESPN anchor who stirred up controversy on Twitter last month after calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” was handed a two-week suspension for violating her employer’s social media guidelines.

Jemele Hill, co-host of ESPN’s SC6, found herself under fire again after she called for a boycott of advertisers aligned with the Cowboys. She told fans to take indirect action toward the team after owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they didn’t stand during the national anthem.

“Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers,” Hill tweeted Sunday night, while quoting a tweet with a list of the Cowboys advertisers.

In another tweet, Hill wrote: “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is in his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players. https://t.co/Gc48kchkuv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

ESPN spokesperson Mike Soltys clarified these tweets were the reason for Hill’s two-week suspension, which the network announced Monday.

“[Hill] previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN wrote in a statement published on Twitter. “In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences.”

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time ESPN suspended Hill. In 2008, Hill was suspended for writing: “rooting for the Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim. It’s like hoping Gorbachev would get to the blinking red button before Reagan.”