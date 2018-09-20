Golf fan with cerebral palsy meets Brooks Koepka, other stars after going viral

A 17-year-old golf fan with cerebral palsy who got the attention of the golfing world over the summer was treated to a special experience by the PGA Tour recently.

Ethan Olson, who appeared on “SportsCenter” in July after turning his forearm crutch into a putter and nailing a putt, traveled from Geneva, Illinois, to Atlanta for the TOUR Championship and a chance to meet some of the biggest names in golf.

Video provided by the PGA Tour

Olson not only received tickets to all four days of one of the biggest tournaments in golf, he also got an inside look at the practice facility and a chance to meet players, including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler.

“I saw you, you’re a good putter,” Patton Kizzire, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, said to Olson. “I need some tips, I need putting tips.” Olson suggested he needed to visualize the ball going into the hole, and Kizzire fist bumped him before taking photos.

Rickie Fowler also took photos and offered some advice Olson’s way.

“Keep pucking putts,” Folwer told Olson, who was wearing a Blackhawks t-shirt.

Olson got the attention of the PGA Tour with this awesome, now-famous shot:

Ethan Olson, a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy, hit this #SCtop10 tweener with a putter made out of his forearm crutch. (via @Michell02332967) pic.twitter.com/99aye6KzX4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2018

The TOUR Championship, one of the final events of the season, runs Thursday through Sunday at the East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.