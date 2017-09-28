Euro star Luka Doncic is no longer a secret, and on the Bulls’ radar

Gar Forman has proven to be asbestos.

Fire-proof in every way.

Almost.

If there’s one aspect of Forman’s job that will be closely monitored the next few years it will be the draft. Under no circumstances can the Bulls general manager fall short in that area. Not with the Bulls breaking ground on the rebuild, and fans already having so much disdain for the front office.

No, when it comes to this upcoming June draft, Forman can’t miss.

Luckily for him Luka Doncic might be the most can’t-miss prospect to come out of Europe in at least a decade.

“I played against him in the EuroLeague,’’ Bulls forward Paul Zipser said of Doncic. “When I first saw him I think he was like 15, playing well for Real Madrid, and I was like, ‘Oh.’

“I think Luka has it all. He plays the right way, he can shoot, he’s athletic, he’s got ball-handling, size, he can defend, so yeah, he has all the tools. There’s nothing he can’t do.’’

And now the secret is out.

While Zipser and the rest of the Euro players have frequently had discussions over the years of how good Doncic could be in the NBA, word of his game just started building momentum in the states last year. As a 17-year-old, Doncic won the EuroLeague and ACB Rising Star awards.

Now 18, as well as standing 6-foot-8, 228 pounds, Doncic dominated Eurobasket 2017, winning the gold medal and showing why he could be more polished than highly-touted prospect Michael Porter Jr. According to several scouts, he might be the first Euro player considered once in a generation.

Guess which team will likely be bad enough to have the most ping-pong balls come draft lottery night?

“Now as we go into this new direction of rebuilding, the draft’s going to be very, very important,’’ Forman said. “From everything we’ve studied up to this point, our sense is it’s going to be a very good draft, and obviously it’s going to be important. The draft is going to be important to us over the next couple of years.’’

Zipser, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen and Nikola Mirotic, are all aware of how much impact the Slovenian-born Doncic will have in the NBA, and more importantly hope he can continue to change stereotypes of the Euro players being one dimensional and a bit soft.

It’s almost as if Doncic is their chosen one, as well.

“I mean if you look at [Milwaukee’s] Giannis [Antetokounmpo] he wasn’t that successful over in Europe, and now look where he is right now,’’ Zipser said. “We’re more than finesse. I wouldn’t say Giannis is a finesse guy. We have more than that now, of course, and I think it continues changing.

“[Doncic] will only help that.’’

The only real debate about Doncic’s game is can he play point guard at the NBA level or would he become a wing player? His court vision and passing ability is almost LeBron-esque, so there’s little doubt about his play-making ability.

Considering where the Bulls currently stand, they are in draft-the-best-player-available mode and worry about a position later.

“People here will get to see it soon,’’ Zipser said of the upcoming Doncic invasion. “He’s going to be one of the better ones.’’