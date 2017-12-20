Evan Longoria traded to Giants for 4 players

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants have acquired infielder Evan Longoria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.

The teams announced the moves Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Longoria leaves Tampa as the longest-tenured player in franchise history, after spending nearly 10 seasons in a Rays uniform. He is the club’s all-time leader with 1,435 games played, 261 home runs and 892 RBIs. Of the 30 postseason games in Rays history, all 30 have featured Longoria starting at third base.

Longoria hit .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He is expected to fill a significant void for San Francisco at third. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2008 and won three Gold Gloves.

Arroyo is the Rays’ No. 1-ranked prospect. Tampa also is sending right-hander Stephen Woods and left-hander Matt Krook to San Francisco.