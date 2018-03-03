Even on the same team, nobody can agree on goaltender-interference calls

LOS ANGELES — On the ice, Jonathan Toews argued fervently that David Kampf’s goal late in the first period should stand. On the bench, Joel Quenneville figured it would — and should — be overturned.

Because, really, nobody in hockey knows what the heck constitutes goaltender interference anymore.

“I’m not going to say anything in case I was saying something controversial,” Jonathan Toews said after the Blackhawks’ 5-3 win over the Kings on Saturday afternoon. “But it’s funny. I was arguing our cause with the officials and their guys are yelling in, questioning how I could even talk about that goal. … It’s [the officials’] discretion. You never really know what’s going to happen there.”

Kampf’s goal was indeed overturned after the Kings challenged for goaltender interference. Hawks rookie Matthew Highmore had made contact with Kings goalie Jonathan Quick as he gloved a blooper of a shot from Patrick Sharp. Quick then dropped the puck on the ice between his feet, and Kampf knocked it in for what appeared to be a 2-0 Hawks lead.

David Kampf's first-period celebration was short-lived, as his goal was overturned because of goaltender interference by Matthew Highmore (right). (AP Photo)

Toews argued that the contact happened well before Quick let go of the puck.

“I just thought that if there was any interference, it had nothing to do with when the puck was on the ice,” Toews said. “The goaltender drops it.”

Goalie interference has been a prickly issue ever since replays were instituted in the 2015-16 season. Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the All-Star Game in January that officials were overthinking it, and looking for reasons to overturn goals. A memo was sent out to officials telling them to simplify the process. But it hasn’t helped, with Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot going on a profanity-laced tirade on Feb. 17 after a replay went against him.

“There’s no consistency and I’m [bleeping] sick of it,” he told reporters. “It’s [bleeping] ridiculous.”

But another man known to dabble in profanity when discussing officiating didn’t think this one was so bad. Interference, clearly, is in the eye of the beholder.

“I didn’t think that was going to stand,” Quenneville said. “I think that was the right call from what I saw.”

Anisimov heating up

Artem Anisimov got the Hawks’ comeback rolling with a power-play goal midway through the third period. He has scored in five of the last seven games. He’s finally feeling 100 percent after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury, then scoring just once in his first 12 games back.

“I feel pretty good lately,” he said. “My injury gets better each day. I work every day to prevent that stuff from happening again.”

Most of Anisimov’s 19 goals this season have come around the net. But his last two, in San Jose on Thursday and Saturday in Los Angeles, were bigger shots from the slot.

“He’s always in the middle of the ice,” Quenneville said. “And that’s where goalies have the toughest time trying to stop it, from that area. [They’re] high-quality chances and it’s not easy to get there. He gets rewarded.”

Welcome, Matt

Highmore’s second NHL game was a lot more enjoyable than his first, a 7-2 clunker against the Sharks. His family is back in Nova Scotia, which lies off the east coast of Maine, so the West Coast trip didn’t come at the best time. They’re planning to see him live for the first time when the Hawks get back to Chicago.

In the meantime, the Hawks have helped him feel at home on the road.

“The guys have been great,” Highmore said. “I can’t thank them enough. It is a little bit nerve-wracking coming into the league, and they’ve done a great job of welcoming me.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkLazerus

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com