Even with Pedro Strop out, Brandon Morrow won’t jump right back into ninth

Brandon Morrow is close to being activated. Don’t take that to mean he’s going to jump right back into his old role.

With Kyle Schwarber and Terrance Gore standing in the batters’ box, Morrow threw 19 pitches off the mound before Saturday’s game. The one-time closer, who’s been on the disabled list since July 18 with right triceps inflammation, was upbeat about how Saturday went and said he’ll be activated in a few days and possibly pitch during the series in Arizona, if he comes in Sunday feeling good.

“I expect to feel good enough,” Morrow said. “So it was a successful day.”

But as for closing? That probably shouldn’t be expected for a while, though manager Joe Maddon didn’t rule it out happening sometime before the end of the year. And that’s a question that got more pressing after Pedro Strop went down Thursday with a hamstring injury that will cost him at least the remainder of the regular season.

Brandon Morrow threw off the mound Saturday. | John Minchillo/Associated Press

“It’s not impossible. Of course not,” Maddon said of Morrow closing again. “I don’t know. We’ve just got to see him out there. This is a situation (where) the hitters are going to tell you where he’s at with his pitches.”

Maddon guessed that, for now, Morrow will be able to throw 15-20 pitches per outing. The Cubs manager said working Morrow in consecutive games is something they want to stay away from, and wanted to give him a “chance to break into it a little bit” before throwing into the ninth inning.

“It’s just so hard to evaluate that,” Maddon said. “We’ve got to get him out there versus competition and see what it looks like, and then I think we can make up our minds.”

Morrow hasn’t pitched in a game since July 15, and said he “had a little more in the tank” instead of cutting completely loose Saturday. Instead of doing that, Morrow said it was smarter to save a little bit and continue to build up like he would during spring training. Echoing Maddon, Morrow said he would likely need a couple days between his first couple outings and “let the situations dictate after that.”

Of course, a situation the Cubs need help is closing games. Morrow said he would throw in whatever inning Maddon wants, and that he’s “comfortable pitching wherever.” But the downsides, Morrow said, are that he can’t go back to back and the pitch counts he’ll be on the first couple outings.

“We’ll see. That’s not for me to say,” Morrow said. “It doesn’t matter. I’m happy at this point I was able to work back to a point where I’m feeling good about it right now, today. It looks like I’m going to be back in game action.”