06/24/2016, 09:41am

Evil Michael Jordan has come to terrorize NBA 2k16 players

By Rob Ogden
Two decades after Michael Jordan tormented opponents on the hardwood, evil Michael Jordan has come to terrorize players in NBA 2k16.

In the intro video to the game – which came out Tuesday – demon Jordan sits atop a golden Bulls throne perched above a basketball court before coming down to dominate the game.

Jordan is on the cover of a special edition version of the game.

Watch the complete NBA 2k16 intro:

