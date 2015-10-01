Evil Michael Jordan has come to terrorize NBA 2k16 players
Two decades after Michael Jordan tormented opponents on the hardwood, evil Michael Jordan has come to terrorize players in NBA 2k16.
In the intro video to the game – which came out Tuesday – demon Jordan sits atop a golden Bulls throne perched above a basketball court before coming down to dominate the game.
Michael Jordan stars as an unholy demon in this new fan-made NBA 2K16 trailer: http://t.co/NACszphc5I pic.twitter.com/TJmgreCqkY
— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) September 26, 2015
Jordan is on the cover of a special edition version of the game.
