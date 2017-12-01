Ex-Bears player calls out Bellamy for sliding into girlfriend’s DMs

Bears 12/01/2017, 09:56am
Madeline Kenney
email

The Bears drama with wide receiver Josh Bellamy just got a whole lot murkier.

One day after the Bears decided to waive wide receiver Tre McBride after he got into a heated argument with Bellamy at Halas Hall, a Bears reporter tweeted that Bellamy didn’t regret the argument.

But one of Bellamy’s former teammates dropped a bomb and said he believes the Bears cut the wrong teammate.

Josh Bellamy said he doesn't regret his argument with Tre McBride. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Former Bears safety Harold Jones-Quartey quoted a Bears reporter’s tweet and accused Bellamy of hitting on his girlfriend when Jones-Quartey played with the Bears.

“Good teammates don’t dive in other teammates girlfriends dms (sic) lol you sure you got the right guy? #Clap #jusSAyin,” Jones-Quartey wrote.

Jones-Quartey also included a thinking emoji and one emoji that is shrugging its shoulders.

Jones-Quartey and Bellamy were teammates during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Bears waived Jones-Quartey on Sept. 2, and he is currently on the Eagles practice squad.

