Ex-Bears player calls out Bellamy for sliding into girlfriend’s DMs
The Bears drama with wide receiver Josh Bellamy just got a whole lot murkier.
One day after the Bears decided to waive wide receiver Tre McBride after he got into a heated argument with Bellamy at Halas Hall, a Bears reporter tweeted that Bellamy didn’t regret the argument.
But one of Bellamy’s former teammates dropped a bomb and said he believes the Bears cut the wrong teammate.
RELATED STORY: Bears’ Josh Bellamy: I don’t regret ‘brotherly’ Tre McBride argument
Former Bears safety Harold Jones-Quartey quoted a Bears reporter’s tweet and accused Bellamy of hitting on his girlfriend when Jones-Quartey played with the Bears.
“Good teammates don’t dive in other teammates girlfriends dms (sic) lol you sure you got the right guy? #Clap #jusSAyin,” Jones-Quartey wrote.
Jones-Quartey also included a thinking emoji and one emoji that is shrugging its shoulders.
Jones-Quartey and Bellamy were teammates during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
The Bears waived Jones-Quartey on Sept. 2, and he is currently on the Eagles practice squad.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney