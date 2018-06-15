Ex-Bears QB Erik Kramer arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence

Former Bears quarterback Erik Kramer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony domestic violence against a spouse or cohabitant in the Southern California city of Agoura Hills, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Friday afternoon.

Officers granted an emergency protective order to the victim, which is standard.

He was arrested around 11 a.m. Wednesday and released on $50,000 bond in the early afternoon. The department didn’t immediately provide further details.

Kramer started 46 games for the Bears from 1994-98, leading the team to a 9-7 record in his second season. Starting all 16 games in 1995, Kramer threw for a career-best 3,838 yards, 29 yards and 10 interceptions.

Then-Bears quarterback Erik Kramer attempts a pass in 1998. (Sun-Times media)

First signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons in 1987, the N.C. State alum played for one season before leaving for the Canadian Football League. He returned in 1991, playing for the Lions for three years and then, after his Bears stint, the Chargers for one season, in 1999.

Kramer’s post-NFL career has seen its share of tragedy. On Aug. 15, 2015, he attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head in a hotel room, but survived. Kramer’s 18-year-old son, Griffen, was found dead of a heroin overdose in 2011.

In June 2016, 10 months after his suicide attempt, Kramer visited a Bears mandatory minicamp practice at Halas Hall.