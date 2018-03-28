Ex-Bears safety Craig Steltz suing NFL over concussions: report

Craig Steltz is suing the NFL over traumatic brain injuries suffered as a special teams specialist from 2008-14.

The safety filed the lawsuit Tuesday in New Orleans federal court, according to the Advocate, claiming he “sustained repetitive, traumatic sub-concussive and/or concussive head impacts.” He’s seeking unspecified damages, the newspaper stated.

The Bears cut Steltz in August 2014. The NFL’s $1 billion settlement covers only those who stopped playing in July 2014 or earlier.

The Louisiana-born Steltz, 31, still lives in the state. The Bears drafted him in the fourth round in 2008. In his six years with the team, Steltz started eight games at safety, but was better-known for his special teams prowess, recording 58 tackles on kicks in his six seasons.

Bears safety Craig Steltz blocks a Chris Kluwe punt in the first quarter. (Sun-Times media)

He finished his Bears career with one interception, which he returned 44 yards.