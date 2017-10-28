Ex-Bears TE Martellus Bennett indicates he’ll retire after season

Martellus Bennett celebrates after the Bears beat the Raiders 22-20 on Oct. 4, 2015, at Soldier Field. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

Former Bears and current Packers tight end Martellus Bennett indicated on Instagram that he’ll retire after the season.

“After conversations with my family I’m pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career,” Bennett posted. “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

Bennett is in the first year of a three-year, $21 million contract. In seven games, he has 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns. In three seasons with the Bears (2013-15), he averaged 69 catches, 705 yards and five scores. He was traded to the Patriots in March 2016.

The Packers are on bye this week. They host the Lions on Nov. 6.