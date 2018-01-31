Ex-Bulls G Ben Gordon faces 4 misdemeanor charges from November robbery: report

Ben Gordon was hospitalized in his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, this weekend after a disturbing incident. (Getty Images)

Former Bulls star Ben Gordon is facing four misdemeanor charges stemming from a robbery last year, according to TMZ Sports.

Gordon was charged misdemeanor counts of battery, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats and carrying a knife in plain view, according to the report.

If convicted on all accounts, Gordon could face up to three years behind bars, according to the report. His arraignment is set for next month.

In November, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles after he pulled a knife and punched a building manager demanding his security deposit back, according to a previous report. The man gave Gordon “a few thousand dollars,” and then, Gordon ran off before he was arrested, according to the report.

Gordon was released on $50,000 bail, as previously reported.

Gordon has had four brushes with the law in five months last year.

In June, Gordon was arrested for pulling fire alarms at the same Los Angeles apartment complex.

In October, Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after getting into a confrontation with a woman inside a Mount Vernon sports rehab facility he owns.

And, the week before his robbery, Gordon was arrested in New York for driving with a forged license plate.

Gordon played 11 years in the NBA with four different teams. He led the Bulls in scoring four consecutive seasons from 2005-06 to 2008-09. Gordon hasn’t played in the NBA since 2015.