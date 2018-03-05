Examining the Bears’ CB options as Kyle Fuller’s franchise tag deadline looms

Bears general manager Ryan Pace was more than 10 minutes into dissecting his 2017 draft class April 29 when someone asked if he would decline cornerback Kyle Fuller’s fifth-year option.

“Yes, we are going to,” he said.

There was no follow-up question. What more needed to be said? Fuller had missed the entire 2016 season following a seemingly routine preseason knee procedure. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had openly questioned Fuller’s desire to return from injury. Two year earlier, less than a month into their first season together, he compared Fuller’s confidence issues to that of a struggling Tiger Woods. That wasn’t a compliment.

Fuller was a former first-round pick, sure, but that was Phil Emery’s selection, not Pace’s. So when the general manager announced that Fuller would become a free agent in 2018, not 2019, no one batted an eye. For Pace to have picked up his option would have been somewhere between a show of blind faith and reckless.

It’s to Fuller’s immense credit, then, that a standout 2017 season has left revisionist historians questioning Pace’s decision.

In retrospect, the Bears’ option would have placed Fuller under contract for $8.526 million in 2018. Instead, they have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to decide whether to give him the franchise tag, which would cost them more than $15 million for one year — and open up a negotiating period, ending in mid-July, to agree to a long-term deal.

More likely, the Bears could decline the franchise tag Tuesday and still hope to bring Fuller back. Once free agency begins next week, Fuller and his representatives could determine his market value — which figures to be less than $15 million per year — and then, armed with a figure, discuss a return to the Bears. For salary context: the Bears were interested in cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Stephon Gilmore last year. The former got a $13.5 million average annual value from the Jaguars, the latter $13 million from the Patriots. The Bears were interested in both.

Asked about Fuller at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Pace said that “the dialogue has been pretty aggressive,” but said the team was exploring “different avenues,” too.

In need of two starting corners, the Bears could look at free agents Malcolm Butler. E.J. Gaines and Trumaine Johnson, among others, or bring back Prince Amukamara, who was serviceable on a one-year deal.

They have interest in Denzel Ward, having traveled to the Cotton Bowl to watch the Ohio State cornerback, only for him to decide not to play in order to avoid injury. They met with him at the combine, where he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash.

“I would say my speed separates myself from other players,” he told reporters in Indianapolis. “Other than speed, my footwork at the line of scrimmage and my ability to be able to mirror receivers and stay in the hip pocket of receivers.”

Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick might be the class of the defensive back class. He played some slot cornerback at Alabama but is considered a better pro safety. His coverage skills, though, would allow coordinators to be creative in sub packages. Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, who led the NCAA with eight interceptions last year, is slated to go in the first round, too. Jackson, who primarily played zone coverage and was the full-time starter for only one season, met with the Bears in Indianapolis.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com