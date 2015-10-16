Expert Picks: Bears at Lions in Week 6

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Week 6 matchup against the Lions at Ford Field:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears 17-10

The Lions are 0-5. Understand? Five losses, zero victories. Some of us thought the Bears would be in that position, instead of where they find themselves now, at 2-3. Both teams are toward the bottom of the league offensively, but the Bears’ defense ranks fourth in total yards. Advantage, Bears. Season: 3-2

RICK TELANDER

Bears 24-20



I wonder if Jay Cutler will still be fired up now that Ndamukong Suh isn’t around to try to dismember him. Maybe a defensive lineman on the Lions will turn on the real enemy — their own quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Bears at .500 once seemed impossible, but that was before Detroit became the NFL’s first runaway tire fire. Season: 4-1

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears 27-17

The Lions are a mess that won’t be cleaned up by Sunday afternoon. They can’t run the football or stop it. Receiver Calvin Johnson doesn’t look like himself, and I’d rather have Jay Cutler over Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has thrown eight interceptions, any day of the week. This stays close early on, but the Bears pull away. Season: 2-3

MARK POTASH

Lions 23-17

The Bears have momentum and the winless Lions are on tilt after getting blown out by Arizona following the freakish loss to the Seahawks. But Jim Caldwell has a more steady hand than Jim Schwartz and this is still a team that had the Seahawks beaten. The Lions will bounce back against the most beatable opponent they’ve faced so far. Season: 4-1

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears 27-23

I’m not sure that the Bears are even halfway decent, but this is the perfect time to be playing the Lions: their quarterback stinks, their running back is fumbling and their best defensive player, DeAndre Levy, is having surgery. Oh, and their fans turned on them last week after losing by 25 at home. Season: 4-1