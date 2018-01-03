Exploring the Bears’ case for keeping Vic Fangio — in some capacity

Vic Fangio spent part of last offseason getting to know cornerback Kyle Fuller by teaching him a thing or two about golf.

“I know he didn’t enjoy getting beat in golf,” Fangio joked just days before the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings.

The Bears were determined to get something out of Fuller in 2017 after he missed all of the 2016 season following minor knee surgery that preseason. Fangio, who publicly questioned Fuller’s willingness to play, got involved.

“You spend enough time around people, you get to know them better,” Fuller said. “So I definitely feel like we’ve built a good relationship.”

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio autographs for fans during an training camp. (AP)

Fangio never will be confused for the “players’ coach” that John Fox is, but Fangio’s connection with Fuller offered a glimpse of his potential for relationship building.

On Wednesday, the Bears interviewed Fangio, 59, for their head-coaching vacancy. It was an expected move. The team highly valued what he did for the defense over his three years in charge.

The Bears leave for Minneapolis on Thursday to interview Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

But Fangio’s candidacy shouldn’t be overlooked. He might not return as the head coach, but don’t rule out a possible pairing with an offensive-minded head coach. There is value in continuity, especially with the Bears having a young, emerging defense.

Fangio inherited a defense that statistically was the worst ever in Bears history over two years. This season — following significant changes in personnel over three offseasons — the Bears finished No. 10 in total defense.

The Bears have a young core of players to build around. It includes defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman, safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

From a personality standpoint, Fangio is the opposite of Fox. He’s not full of jokes or stories. He’s private. But players still appreciated Fangio’s direct, no-nonsense approach.

Publicly, Fangio is even-keeled, but he is said to be fiery in the press box during games. He has a strong presence. His “Lord Fangio” nickname from his days at Stanford also carried over amongst some Bears coaches.

Fangio said in mid-December that he was “definitely interested” in seeing things through with the Bears’ defense. And several players said they would like Fangio to return, if possible.

“Most definitely, but that’s just me,” Floyd said. “I don’t really run [anything] much in the building. But that’s a great guy. I love him to death.”

Said cornerback Prince Amukamara: “Guys love him. We respect him. If I was here, I’d hope he stays.”

Said Goldman: “He gave you advice on the way. You really could tell he knew the ins and outs of the game.”

And Fangio showed his personal connection with players could turn into better results, too. Fuller, the Bears’ first-round pick in 2014, is an example.

Fuller was one of the Bears’ best players this year, making two interceptions and breakup up a team-best 22 passes.

“He’s been around the league for a long time,” Fuller said. “He’s seen a lot. He’s been through a lot. [Being a head coach is] definitely something that he could provide for a team — players like myself.”