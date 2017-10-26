A few spots around the Chicago area received bonus stockings of trout this week. That is notable in itself, but so is the size of the fish, which average 14 inches.

Fall inland trout season opened Saturday.

Illinois fisheries chief Dan Stephenson sent this update:

The IDNR normal stocking rate for each water is listed below in the first column. The team at Jake Wolf Fish Hatchery outdid themselves this year and were able to stock additional trout (see column 2). Those fish were delivered this past Tuesday. It nearly doubled the normal stocking numbers. You may have seen these fish when you were up at JW on Monday tagging alligator gar. These fish were very large and very heavy, in great body condition averaging 14” in length. Kudos to our Jake Wolf gang. Above and beyond. (but don’t expect this every year, it just worked out well this year so our anglers got the benefit).

Normal stocking Additional stocking

Green Lake 1000 850

Wolf Lake 1200 1050

Lake Strini 1400 850

Van Horne Woods 1000 685