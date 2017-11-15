Cowboys’ Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has decided to withdraw his appeal and serve his six-game suspension, his agents told ESPN Wednesday. | Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension saga could be finally coming to an end after a three month battle.

Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Elliott’s agents said Wednesday the decision by last year’s NFL rushing leader “is in no way an admission of wrongdoing.” They said Elliott’s decision came from “a practical assessment of the current legal landscape.”

“Mr. Elliott is pleased that the legal fight mounted by him and his team resulted in the disclosure of many hidden truths regarding this matter, as well public exposure of the NFL’s mismanagement of its disciplinary process,” agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano said in a statement.

“Mr. Elliott will maximize this time away from the game and come back even stronger both on and off the field. He intends to release a final personal statement in the upcoming weeks and until then we have no further comment.”

Elliott had a hearing set in a federal appeals court on Dec. 1, four games into the suspension.

He served the first game in Dallas’ 27-7 loss to Atlanta last weekend. By accepting the six games, Elliott is eligible to return for the final two games: Dec. 24 at home against Seattle and Dec. 31 at Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case. Elliott denied the allegations under oath during his NFL appeal.