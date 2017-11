Ezekiel Elliott’s request for injunction to delay suspension is denied

U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied Ezekiel Elliott’s motion for an injunction that would have delayed his suspension.

This means the NFL is free to suspend Elliott for six-games because of alleged domestic violence. His suspension will begin on Sunday unless Elliott makes an appeal.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. | AP

