Just as fall color trips to the Starved Rock State Park area are about to begin, construction traffic changes has the Illinois Department of Natural Resources issuing a heads up to visitors.
In essence, you’re better off entering the park via the south entrance off Route 71 while the bridge construction is being done on Route 178.
Here is the advisory from the IDNR:
Traffic Alert to Starved Rock State Park Visitors: Lane Restrictions Due to Construction on IL Rt. 178
UTICA, IL – Due to construction on Illinois Route 178 south of the Illinois River in La Salle Co., traffic patterns have been altered for motorists approaching the west entrance to Starved Rock State Park.
A new bridge is being built next to the current bridge, and the traffic pattern changes are necessary for construction to move forward. There are now only two lanes (one lane in each direction) on Route 178 near the park’s west entrance, and there is no turn lane into Starved Rock State Park as a result of the construction project.
Motorists are advised that access to Starved Rock State Park via the west entrance on Illinois Route 178 will be difficult, especially during special event weekends. The west entrance to the park may be closed when traffic backups occur on Route 178. All Route 178 traffic heading southbound south of the Illinois River bridge will be directed to the south entrance of Starved Rock State Park off of Illinois Route 71. Park visitors exiting the park intending to travel south, east or west of the park will be directed to exit through the south entrance while the Illinois Route 178 bridge construction project continues.