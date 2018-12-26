Familiar chants of ‘MVP’ fill the UC, as Derrick Rose returns to beat the Bulls

Injured Bulls guard Zach LaVine was back playing at the United Center once again on Wednesday.

The problem was so were Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson.

And it was far from being one big happy reunion.

Playing for just the second time in Chicago since being traded by his hometown team back in 2016, Rose put on a clinic in the 119-94 Timberwolves blowout win, continuing to rewrite a story that seemed to be in the final chapters years ago.

In scoring 24 points and handing out eight assists, it was like a throwback game for Rose, well before his knees betrayed him and he let the NBA game seemingly pass him by.

Guess who caught up?

“I did [think he could come back], and the reason why was I studied,’’ Thibodeau said of the Rose resurgence. “I watched a lot of their games when he played in New York and I think the thing people forget about with Derrick was he was MVP at 22 [years old], so he’s still’s young and that’s the biggest thing and I always felt if he got back to being healthy that he could be very productive.

“It’s different if a guy is mid-30s, late-30s, and then you are saying, ‘That would be a stretch.’ But because of his age, I thought he had the capability again. And the guy we used [as comparison] was Tim Hardaway who went through something similar when he was at Golden State, was injured and came back, and had great years in Miami. Derrick can remain healthy it is going to be great for him.’’

But bad for the Bulls (9-26), at least as far as Wednesday was concerned.

Rose came right out of the gate looking to send a message, scoring 10 of Minnesota’s 29 first-quarter points, and unfortunately doing all he could to take the soul of Kris Dunn along the way.

That 29-18 first quarter lead only grew by the half, as Thibodeau’s visiting squad outscored the home team 31-19 in that second stanza.

It basically became a just-going-through-the-motions game then, except for LaVine, who returned from missing five games because of a sprained left ankle, and scored 28 points against his former team.

The only real good news for the Bulls on the night.

A night that belonged to Rose.

What makes the Rose story even more compelling was the former Simeon High School standout seemed destined for China or some European destination just a few years ago, with the NBA all but done with him after another drama-filled season with the New York Knicks.

Thibodeau, however, felt his former point guard still had something to give the game, and now looks like a genius for being one of the few executives in the league to have that intuition.

“Every story has a beginning, a middle and an end, and I think his end is going to be great,’’ Thibodeau, who is now 5-1 against the Bulls, said.

Rose’s night at the UC definitely was, capped off by the familiar “MVP … MVP’’ chants that used to permeate throughout the stands on a nightly basis.

“I had to crack a smile a little bit,’’ Rose said of the chants. “It made me reminisce about some of the old days, and how grateful I was to be in that position at a young age, and just trying to take all of it in. With the year I’m having, it was very special to come in here and play.

“I didn’t expect it to be like this, overwhelming at some points, and you can still tell the support is still here.’’