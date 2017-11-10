Family float brings variety and really big smallie: Fish of the Week

A family trip on the Wisconsin River near Sauk City in September produced quality multispecies fishing, including this smallmouth bass caught by Carl Baker, a 16-year-old at York High School.

‘‘All were catch-and-release, except for three 18-inch walleye that made the cooler,’’ father Boyd Baker emailed.

They were fishing river rigs with crawlers and even caught a sturgeon.

