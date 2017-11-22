Family muskies, really good time on Webster Lake: Fishes of the Week

Ray Kozak of Darien showed his sons the best of muskie fishing on Indiana’s fabled Webster Lake over the weekend. Luke, 14, caught the biggest muskie of 38 inches (above), and Matt, 11, caught a 35-incher (below).

‘‘We are predominantly bass fishermen,’’ Ray emailed. ‘‘These were the first muskie they ever caught. They were so excited. We caught six muskie in 6½ hours of fishing. I can’t believe there is this kind of fishing this close to home.’’

They were fishing with Chae Dolsen of Webster Lake Guide Service.

