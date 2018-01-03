Family pride of son’s biggest buck: Buck of the Week

Tony Matutis nominated his son Mike, a first responder from Midlothian, for his biggest buck, shot in the second firearm season in Iroquois County.

“He has been hunting with me since he was 8 years old,’’ Tony emailed. “Shot his first deer when he was 11 and now he’s 32.’’

