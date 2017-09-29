After Dirk Nowitzki resigned with the Mavericks for his 20th season and took a massive pay cut to help benefit the team, a fan wanted to show the 7-foot power forward his deed did not go unnoticed.
During a Mavericks’ open practice Friday, a fan gave Nowitzki a card. When he opened the card, Nowitzki found $20 and a note.
“You been taken discounts the past six years to help the team bring talent and a title,” the card reads. “Lunch is on me big fella!”
Nowitzki posted the card on Twitter extending gratitude to the anonymous fan.
Nowitzki, who has been with the Mavericks since 1998, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in 2016. At the end of this past season, he exercised his player option to become a free agent during the offseason with the intent of taking less money to allow the Mavericks to pursue free agents and build the franchise to be a future NBA Finals contender.
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the 13-time All-Star signed a two-year, $10 million deal, taking a massive pay cut.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney