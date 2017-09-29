Fan buys Dirk Nowitzki lunch after he takes massive pay cut

After Dirk Nowitzki resigned with the Mavericks for his 20th season and took a massive pay cut to help benefit the team, a fan wanted to show the 7-foot power forward his deed did not go unnoticed.

During a Mavericks’ open practice Friday, a fan gave Nowitzki a card. When he opened the card, Nowitzki found $20 and a note.

“You been taken discounts the past six years to help the team bring talent and a title,” the card reads. “Lunch is on me big fella!”

Nowitzki posted the card on Twitter extending gratitude to the anonymous fan.

Got this from a fan today at open practice… much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/qpRhwB1vmG — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 29, 2017

Nowitzki, who has been with the Mavericks since 1998, signed a two-year, $50 million contract in 2016. At the end of this past season, he exercised his player option to become a free agent during the offseason with the intent of taking less money to allow the Mavericks to pursue free agents and build the franchise to be a future NBA Finals contender.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that the 13-time All-Star signed a two-year, $10 million deal, taking a massive pay cut.

