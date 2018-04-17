Fan narrowly saves beer from spilling court side during Bucks-Celtics game

If you’re sitting court side at an NBA game, you have to be alert and prepared for a ball or 6-foot-8 player coming toward you at any second during the game.

During the Bucks and Celtics game Tuesday night, a fan avoided getting trampled by a Celtics player while walking court side to his seat.

As Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was fighting with Bucks forward Tony Snell for a loose ball, the two players nearly took out a fan walking with a full beer.

But talk about an impressive move. The fan narrowly avoided disaster and didn’t drop his beer that was filled to the brim. He managed to only spill a few drops.

Check out the video below: