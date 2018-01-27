Watch fan surprise White Sox’ Matt Davidson with his Futures Game MVP jersey

A young fan surprised White Sox’ Matt Davidson with a piece of memorabilia that he’ll cherish for a long time.

As the kids’ presser at Sox Fest was wrapping up Saturday morning, there was time for only one last question. White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti hinted that it was a special question.

A young fan took the microphone and asked Matt Davidson, “What was your favorite minor league memory?”

Davidson paused for a second, but his answer was a no-brainer.

“When I won the Futures game MVP award,” he answered.

The fan responded, “I think we got something for you.”

Davidson clearly had no idea what was going on, and when the fan climbed onto the stage, he pulled out an orange jersey from his backpack. It was Davidson’s futures game jersey.

“Oh, wow,” was all Davidson said while he looked over the front and back of the jersey.

The fan explained that he got the jersey shortly after the All-Star game in 2013 when Davidson belonged to the Diamondbacks’ organization.

Davidson was traded to the White Sox in 2014, and the family brought the jersey to Sox Fest for him to sign it.

“We thought he’d want it more than us,” the fan said.

Davidson along with Tim Anderson and Yolmer Sanchez promised to hook the fan up with tickets to games and batting practice. Anderson also hinted that maybe they would give him a clubhouse tour, too.

The question wrapped up what was a hysterical press conference where only kids asked the questions.

Sanchez was the main entertainment for the panel. He sang a few lines of “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars and performed a card trick for Benetti.

