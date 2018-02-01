Fans are blaming Patriots’ Belichick and Brady for Eagles players being sick

Several Eagles players are feeling under the weather ahead of Super Bowl LII Sunday. While the obvious reason is that it’s flu season, fans are pointing fingers at the Patriots.

Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan missed practice last Friday and Wednesday because he had fallen ill, according to Pro Football Talk. Cornerback Ronald Darby, running back Kenjon Barner and coach Doug Pederson have also been under the weather lately, according to the report.

“I’m getting over it right now. It’s like a cold, dude. I don’t know,” Kendricks told ESPN. “The whole team has it, though.”

Fans have conspiracy theories that coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have something to do with this given their track records with “Deflategate” and “Spygate.”

Flugate. — Sam Weyer (@SwireWire) February 1, 2018

So, shall we deem this “coldgate,” or just wait for the bug to pass?

