Fans joke about ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid expected Super Bowl Sunday

Although the asteroid isn't expected to hit earth, some fans would rather root for the flying space rock than either team. | Photos courtesy of Associated Press and NASA via AP

The matchup for Super Bowl LII has been set between the Eagles and Patriots, and many people were unhappy that their team didn’t make the cut.

Both teams have unique storylines.

The Eagles have never won a Super Bowl. They’re making their first appearance in the championship game since the 2004 season when they lost to the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are returning to the biggest sports stage for the third time in four seasons and they’re looking to defend their title.

Some people can’t stand the idea of the Patriots winning yet another Super Bowl title and Tom Brady collecting his sixth ring. Likewise, some people can’t imagine a Philadelphia sports team actually winning a championship.

Mother nature appears to agree with people from both ends of the spectrum.

The Eagles and the Patriots will play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. Coincidentally, a space event is also happening on that same day.

According to NASA, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid will fly by earth the day of the Super Bowl.

Although the asteroid isn’t expected to hit earth, some fans would rather root for the flying space rock than either team.

On the KDKA-TV Facebook page… Who are Pittsburgh fans rooting for in the Super Bowl? As you can imagine… Asteroid is winning. https://t.co/n8BraYQOeo pic.twitter.com/uecGVL6hmF — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) January 22, 2018

Welp, I've come to terms with the fact that I'll be rooting for an asteroid to hit Minneapolis for the Eagles/Patriots game. #WorstSuperBowlEver — Dave (@IronFury51488) January 22, 2018

I am so torn. I don't know whether to root for the Eagles, the Patriots, or a giant asteroid to take us all out. — Bethany Ruhe (@BethanyRuhe) January 22, 2018

The asteroid better hit if the Eagles are going to win. It would cause less damage to Philly than the fans https://t.co/eOwsNBwbg7 — PSG (@PSG_YT) January 22, 2018

🔘 Patriots

🔘 Eagles

☑️ Asteroid — Virginia Montanez (@JanePitt) January 22, 2018