Fans vote Blackhawks’ uniforms to be NHL’s greatest

Blackhawks 01/02/2018, 07:09pm
Jeff Agrest
The Blackhawks are champs again.

Or at least their uniforms are.

The Hawks’ home and road sweaters were voted the Greatest NHL Uniform by fans in balloting conducted by NHL.com. Nearly 6 million votes were tabulated from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31.

The sweater was designed for the 1956-57 season by Dorothy Ivan, wife of Tommy Ivan, the Hawks’ then-vice president and general manager. The primary logo had been a Native American head inside a circle with “BLACK HAWKS” above it and “CHICAGO” below it.

The sweater was designed for the 1956-57 season by Dorothy Ivan, wife of Tommy Ivan, the Hawks’ then-vice president and general manager. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Dorothy tweaked the profile of the Native American head and removed the circle and words. She also added the double tomahawk shoulder patches.

Hall of Fame Hawks goalie Tony Esposito lauded the jersey he wore for 15 seasons.

“If you line up NHL jerseys, the Blackhawks stands out,” Esposito said. “I don’t know why, the color maybe? The big head? It’s clear, it’s precise, it’s not helter-skelter. Maybe that’s what I like, the clarity of it. The red [home] jersey is so bright, and I think that’s what makes it stand out.”

